Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $34,281.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,008,408,166 coins and its circulating supply is 752,897,128 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

