Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00560718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00207761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00267432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004995 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

