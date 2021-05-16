ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65,964.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $615,969.22 and $65,964.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

