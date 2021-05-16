Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,039.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

