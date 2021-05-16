Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $276.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 68.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $862,561.17 and $276.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

