ZENZO Trading Down 9.6% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $4,400.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00331612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012591 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.