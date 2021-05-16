ZEON Trading Down 38.1% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $105.01 million and $1.08 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.