Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,679.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $3.79 million and $21,679.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00550806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00206329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00265103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,004,675 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

