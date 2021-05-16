ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.98 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $47.99 million and $1.29 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

