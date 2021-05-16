Zigcoin Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $659,234.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,959,712 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

