ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.