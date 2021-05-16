ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.64 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $311.11 million and approximately $47.64 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01178264 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040753 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.