ZooKeeper Trading Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $451,564.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 8,022,652 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

