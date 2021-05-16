Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $307.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

