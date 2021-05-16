Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post $74.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $76.23 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $309.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ZVO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Zovio in the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

