ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 32% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $567.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00792069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.