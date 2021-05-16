ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $74,724.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00494976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00228488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.18 or 0.01188964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040818 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

