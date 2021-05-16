Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 651 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

