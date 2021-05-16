Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,346 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,535 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

