Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

