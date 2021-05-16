Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.