Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

