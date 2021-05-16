Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,041 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

