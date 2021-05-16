Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 43,549 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

