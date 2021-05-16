Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,605,879. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

