Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

K opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.