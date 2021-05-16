Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $56.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.