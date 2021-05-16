Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.