Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.62 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

