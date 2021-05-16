Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.54 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.