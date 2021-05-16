Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.55 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,953,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $12,971,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $389.19 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.