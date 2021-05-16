Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

