Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $268.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.72 and a 200-day moving average of $306.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.02 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

