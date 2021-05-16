Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.92 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

