Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 341.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $14,025,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

