Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

