Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,723 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

