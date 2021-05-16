Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,917 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.