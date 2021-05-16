Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,819 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

