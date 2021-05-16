Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,907 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 168.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

