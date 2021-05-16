Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,336 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $73,083,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

