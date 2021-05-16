Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

