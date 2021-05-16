Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

