Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.54. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

