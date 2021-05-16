Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.41% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $7.80 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.