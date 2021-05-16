Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,337 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

