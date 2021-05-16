Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,375 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.44 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

