Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,343 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

