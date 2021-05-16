Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 472 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $333.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.75 and a 1-year high of $334.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

