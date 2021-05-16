Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,323 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

